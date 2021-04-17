ACB arrests MPDO for accepting bribe in Telangana's Kothagudem

Bhadrari Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], April 17 (ANI): Pedapudi Albert, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), Palvoncha, was on Friday caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor at his office in Palvancha.

According to a statement released by the ACB, on April 16, 2021, Albert was caught demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant Adepu Rama Lingaiah who is a contractor and a resident of Nehrunagar of Palvoncha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

As per the statement, the bribe was being received to instruct the Panchayat Secretary of Pandurangapuram to issue a cheque pertaining to the second part bill in respect of the work executed by the complainant at Pandurangapuram.



The bribe amount was recovered from the office table drawer. The statement further informed that the MPDO has been arrested and produced before the Special Judge for Special Police establishment (SPE) and ACB Cases, Hyderabad.

The case is under investigation, it added. (ANI)






