ACB arrests sub-inspector, constable for demanding, accepting bribe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): A sub-inspector and a constable posted at Gandhi Nagar police station here were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on Wednesday.

"On 28.10.2020 at about 11:55 AM, as per the instructions of Mellacheruvu Laxminarayana, sub-inspector of police, Gandhi Nagar Police Station, Hyderabad, Nimmala Naresh PC 30166, Gandhi Nagar Police Station, Hyderabad demanded and accepted bribe amount of Rs.30,000 near Gandhi Nagar Police Station from the complainant M Santhosh Reddy, resident of Habsiguda, Hyderabad and was caught red-handed by ACB officials," ACB said in a release.



"The bribe was demanded and accepted for doing an official favour, i.e., to abstain from registering similar cases against the complainant and to do a favour in the investigation of the case vide Cr.No.240/2020 of Police Station Gandhi Nagar," it added.

The accused officers M Laxminarayana, sub-inspector and N Naresh, police constable Gandhi Nagar Police Station performed their duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage.

The accused officers are being arrested and produced before the honourable special judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad. The case is under investigation. (ANI)

