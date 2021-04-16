ACB arrests Telangana electricity department engineer for accepting bribe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): A government employee at Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau in Hyderabad for allegedly accepting and demanding a bribe worth Rs 35,000.



The accused identified as Gajawada Manohar who was working as a Divisional Engineer (Commercial) in Chief General Manager (Commercial) office. He was caught red-handed by the ACB officials on Thursday at his chamber, an official statement said.

The currency was also recovered from the possession of the accused officer. The accused officer has been arrested. He was produced before the court in Hyderabad, it added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

