Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A junior assistant in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe, Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Tuesday.
Ponnapally Surya Bhagavan, who is a junior assistant in the revenue section of the Assistant Commissioner's office, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 9,000 to process the file of a woman seeking mutation of property.
According to the ACB, a woman named K Sailaja had gone to the VMC office seeking mutation of three flats in her name from her father.
After Surya Bhagavan asked for a bribe, Sailaja made a complaint about the incident to the ACB, who laid a trap and caught the officer allegedly taking a bribe.
A positive result was noted after conducting a phenolphthalein test and the bribe amount and the record pertaining to official favour was recovered, said an official.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ACB catches VMC junior assistant accepting bribe in Vijayawada
ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:19 IST
