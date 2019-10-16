ACB catches VMC junior assistant accepting bribe in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A junior assistant in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe, Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Tuesday.

Ponnapally Surya Bhagavan, who is a junior assistant in the revenue section of the Assistant Commissioner's office, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 9,000 to process the file of a woman seeking mutation of property.

According to the ACB, a woman named K Sailaja had gone to the VMC office seeking mutation of three flats in her name from her father.

After Surya Bhagavan asked for a bribe, Sailaja made a complaint about the incident to the ACB, who laid a trap and caught the officer allegedly taking a bribe.

A positive result was noted after conducting a phenolphthalein test and the bribe amount and the record pertaining to official favour was recovered, said an official.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

