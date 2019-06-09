ACB concludes raid on J-K Bank premises

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Sunday concluded their raid on the premises of the corporate office of Jammu & Kashmir Bank.
The search started yesterday after registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the ACB to look into allegations related to illegal or fraudulent appointments made by the officials of J&K Bank.
The case was registered after a complaint was received at headquarters of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
"The allegations reflected in the complaint disclose the commission of criminal misconduct by officers/officials of J&K Bank, which constitute an offence under Section 5(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act and punishable under Section 5(2) of the Act," a press release of the
Anti-Corruption Bureau said.
"Immediately after the registration of an FIR, searches of premises of the corporate office of J&K Bank were conducted. During the search operations, documents/discriminatory materials pertaining to the appointments were seized," the press note further said.
J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed was also removed from his role and the ACB has started investigating several cases related to him.
Further investigations are currently underway. (ANI)
