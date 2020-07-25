ACB issues notices to two Cong MLAs in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau has issued notice to Congress MLAs Vishvendra Singh and Bhanwar Lal Sharma in connection with alleged horse-trading in Rajasthan.

Last week, the Congress had suspended Sharma and Singh from the primary membership of the party and issued show-cause notices to them to "explain their conduct in the conspiracy to topple Congress government in Rajasthan."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's loyalists have alleged that Congress MLA and former cabinet minister Bhanwarlal Sharma was making his fifth attempt to topple the state government along with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

However, MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma has refuted the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police issued notices to Tanveer Singh, Balwant Singh, Digvijaya Raj Singh and Karni Singh for alleged horse-trading that led to the political crisis in the state.

The Rajasthan cabinet meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence over the holding of the state assembly session concluded early on Saturday.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.

Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs. Pilot and the MLAs supporting him have approached the Rajasthan High Court against the notices. (ANI)

