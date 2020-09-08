ACB officials raided office of Joint chief inspector of factories at Balayya Shastri Layout in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): The officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided the office of the Joint chief inspector of factories at Balayya Shastri Layout in Visakhapatnam.

Several key documents were seized, the ACB officials are investigating.

The office of the person designated as Joint Chief Inspector of Factories in Visakhapatnam district was raided by ACB officials. The raid was carried out under the supervision of ACB DSP Ramachandra Rao and Additional DSP Shakila Bhanu.

Officials said the raid was basically just a routine inspection. Shiva Shankar working as Joint Chief Inspector of Factories was not in the office at the time of the raid.

ACB Inspector Laxman Murthy, Ramesh, Gapur and Kishore participated in the raid. According to sources, the reason of the ACB raid is related to the Gas leakage incident of LG polymers in Visakhapatnam earlier. (ANI)

