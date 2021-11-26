ACB raids 68 locations belonging to 15 govt employees in Karnataka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted raids at 68 locations across Karnataka belonging to 15 government employees in various departments, informed a press release.

A total of 68 teams comprising of 503 officers and staff from Karnataka State Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted the search operations at 68 locations in the state, it said.



The raids were conducted in Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Mandya, Kalaburagi, Gadag and some other districts.

During the search operations, the teams found gold ornaments, cash, vehicles, sites, buildings, home appliances, land, bank deposits etc in the possession of the government employees.

Further investigation will be made after getting an explanation from the accused, read the release. (ANI)

