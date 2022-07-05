ACB raids underway at 5 locations of Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted searches at five places belonging to Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report on disproportionate assets case against him.

According to ACB, the raids were conducted at five locations including the residence of the Chamaranpet constituency MLA at Bengaluru Cantonment, a flat at silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashiva Nagar, GK Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya.

ACB teams are verifying documents and an investigation is on.



Khan is a former minister and close aide of former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

His house was raided earlier by ED in connection with a disproportionate assets case and IMA case.

In IMA scam 40,000 investors were allegedly duped by the company founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

Zameer has allegedly received illegal favours and transactions from Mansoor.

The scam came to light in June 2019 after the prime accused, Mansoor, fled the country, leaving behind an audio message, in which he threatened to commit suicide due to alleged "harassment" by some politicians and goons. (ANI)

