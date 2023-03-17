ACB serves notice to MLA Rajan Salvi's family in disproportionate assets case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) served a notice to Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Rajan Salvi's family in an alleged disproportionate assets case on Thursday.

The notices were sent to the wife, brother and sister-in-law of Uddhav faction MLA Rajan Salvi, asking them to appear for questioning on March 20 in the alleged disproportionate assets case.

ACB has already interrogated Rajan Salvi in the disproportionate assets case and now notices have been served to his family for questioning.

"Efforts to put pressure on me are underway, and my family is being targeted for that matter. This is working. Since this notice, my mother, who is a very aged person, is seen worried every now and then. The pressure mechanism has started to work", Rajan Salvi told ANI.

Rajan Salvi alleged that as soon as he leaves the Uddhav Thackeray faction and joins the BJP or Shinde faction, all these charges will get white-washed off his shoulders. (ANI)