ACB sleuths nab Andhra village secretary for accepting bribe

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): An anti-corruption bureau (ACB) team caught the village secretary of Gudlavalleru village accepting a sum of Rs 10,000, allegedly as bribe from a local.

A villager, named Sekhar had approached the village secretary, Kotaiah, seeking construction of a drain near his house.

Kotaiah had then asked Sekhar to give Rs 10,000 as bribe for getting the work done, following this, Sekhar approached the ACB office in Vijayawada and lodged a complaint against the village secretary.

The ACB officials hatched a plan and succeeded in nabbing the culprit while he was accepting the bribe.

Speaking about the incident, ACB ASP Maheswar Rao of the ACB said, "Sekhar Babu, a resident of Gudlavalleru village in Krishna district has made a written complaint at Vijayawada ACB Office that village secretary Kotaiah had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe for providing a drain near his house. Based on that complaint, we filed a case and caught the village secretary red-handed while taking the bribe."

"The phenolphthalein test has also detected positive. Thus, it is primarily proved that the accused has committed crime," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

