ACB sleuths raid Machilipatnam sub-treasury office in Andhra

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted a raid at Machilipatnam sub-treasury office here on Friday.

The ACB has received complaints on alleged irregularities in distribution of pensions, and discrepancies in the maintenance of records in the office.

Sleuths have recovered huge amounts of money from officials and staff. The search is still on. (ANI)

