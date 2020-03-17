Accepting RS nomination by Ex-CJI Gogoi raises questions about SC's credibility: Brinda Karat

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): After President Ram Nath Kovind nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday said that this has raised serious questions about the credibility of the Supreme Court.

"The acceptance of the offer by Ranjan Gogoi as a nominee to the Rajya Sabha is highly inappropriate and objectionable and it raises very serious questions about the credibility of the institution," Karat told ANI.

She also said, "When Gogoi was the CJI he had said that it was very wrong for any retired justice of the SC to accept a government post and now, within four-five months of his retirement, he has accepted to hold such post."

Karat further said that Gogoi's acceptance has led to people question the "standards of those who are in the most important position of authority as far as the judiciary is concerned."

She said that the offer to the former CJI was an instrument of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish his dominance over the judiciary. "We all know that the Narendra Modi-led government is hell-bent on establishing its domination over the judiciary and this is one way to do it. It is very harmful and damaging for India's Interest," she added.

On BJP MP Tejaswi Surya calling Congress leader "sicko", the CPI(M) leader said, "These BJP leaders don't know how to hold political discussion or political debates. This comment shows that he was trained to use unparliamentary words to describe a political opponent."

"Can't say anything about the training that these leaders have received as they have been trained by Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she added. (ANI)

