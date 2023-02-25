Access to these pharmaceuticals is important: Gambia High Commissioner Mustapha Jawara on Jan Aushadhi

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Highlighting the lack of proper testing of quality medicines in Gambia, the country's High Commissioner to India Mustapha Jawara on Friday laid thrust on the importance of quality and reasonably priced medicines in the Western African country.

Participating at a Conference on Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana in Delhi, he said, "I think the conference is a transforming experience. Especially in Gambia, I am sure you are all aware of the share of the cases, just because of lack of proper testing of quality medicines, this would often, especially in a country like the Gambia opportunity to kind of have access to these pharmaceuticals is important."

The Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers jointly organised an interactive session for Heads of Missions from almost 100 partner countries in the Global South on the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana' (PMBJP) programme here in the national capital.

The conference was graced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers and Health & Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Speaking at the conference Jaishankar highlighted that PMBJP is a flagship public welfare programme championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last eight years.

"This conference is a great initiative that brings all the stakeholders together to work towards the larger goal of an equitable, inclusive and healthy planet as envisioned by PM Modi," said Jaishankar.



"Explained the powerful impact of this scheme on the Affordability, Accessibility and Availability of medicines to the general public. Shared these experiences and discussed how this can be applied in other countries. MEA will make it a new element in its development partnership," he added.

He offered all the necessary support to partner countries to help them establish and implement public-centric schemes akin to PMBJP in their countries.

"For every country health cost is very central to the quality of governance. Even for developing countries also it is central to their progress and their prosperity," added Jaishankar.

Highlighting the health aspect of globalization, S Jaishankar stated that Health cost is central to the core of governance and prosperity.

"Even among developed countries, given the income disparity, the whole global debate on how to make health accessible has brought us together". He also said that in this globalized world, the "Triple A linkage" of Affordability, Accessibility and Availability needs to be focused upon," he said.

Mandaviya stated that PM Modi had described India as the 'pharmacy of the world'.

Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers with a vision to enable the Indian pharmaceuticals industry to play a leading role in the global market and to ensure abundant availability of good quality pharmaceuticals of mass consumption at reasonable prices, had been working tirelessly to contribute towards the greater good of mankind.

"One of every five generic pills worldwide is produced in India. Janaushadhi Kendras provide generic medicines to masses at 50 per cent to 80 per cent lower than the market price," Mandaviya said. (ANI)

