Accompanied by Northern Army Commander, Army chief visits troops on LOC to review prevailing situation

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited troops on the Line of Control to review the prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of White Knight Corps.

He was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh.

"The COAS was briefed and updated by Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps and commanders on the ground. The COAS reviewed the mission readiness of units, response mechanism to ceasefire violations, measures adopted to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter-infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions on the Line of Control," an official statement said.

General Rawat was also briefed on the strategy to deal with inimical elements who are attempting to revive terrorism South of Pir Panjal and attempts to radicalise the innocent youth.

During his visit, the Army Chief interacted with the soldiers deployed on the Line of Control and commended them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures institutionalised to ensure safe-secure environment and mission readiness of the troops.

"He conveyed his satisfaction on the synergy with civil administration and was appreciative of the people friendly measures taken by White Knight Corps resulting in ushering normalcy SPPR in a smooth and quick timeframe. The COAS appreciated the preparedness and the high morale of the White Knight Corps," the statement read.

The Northern Command in its tweet said Army Chief accompanied by Northern Army Commander visited formations and units in LC and hinterland, reviewed the security situation and lauded the troops for maintaining vigil and peace in the Valley.

"Gen Bipin Rawat, COAS accompanied by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Cdr NC visited troops deployed along LC in Poonch & Rajouri sectors; reviewed op preparedness & lauded measures taken to ensure robust CI grid; exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to emerging security challenges," it said in another tweet.

This was the first visit of Army chief to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

