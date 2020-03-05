Accountancy exam conducted successfully today, says CBSE

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said that the Class XII Board examinations for the subject of Accountancy scheduled "were conducted successfully in and outside the country" today.

The CBSE shared the news on Twitter which said, "The CBSE class XII Accountancy exam was successfully conducted in and outside the country today for 3,46,913 registered candidates from 4,285 centres."

An attendance of 98.8 per cent was recorded at the examination centres in north-east Delhi, that was hit by large scale communal violence last week. (ANI)

