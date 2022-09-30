Accused absconding for 6 years arrested for molestation

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police have arrested one Aman Sharma who was absconding for six years after a complaint was registered against him and his associates for molesting a woman and attempting to kill her brothers.

After continuous attempts, the accused was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender' by a Delhi court in 2017.

A case in Shalimar Bagh police station was registered on the complaint of a woman alleging therein that a person namely Aman molested her and attempted to kill her brothers, six years ago in 2016.



Aman was hiding from the police after the criminal case was lodged against him and his associates.

"After various searches and thorough technical analysis of these wanted criminals, it emerged that the alleged person was present in the area of North West Delhi", officials said. Through technical analysis, police traced him out to a new hideout in Shalimar village. Immediately, the team moved to his present hideout located in North West Delhi area and apprehended the absconding accused Aman Sharma.

"On interrogation accused Aman Sharma admitted that he been wanted in a criminal case since 2016", officials added. Therefore, he fled Delhi in the year 2016 and recently came back to Delhi and resided at various locations after hiding his original identity. (ANI)

