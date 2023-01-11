Accused Anish was so violent, would ensure he gets max penalty: Delhi Police PRO after man stabs cop to death

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Days after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was allegedly attacked on duty by a man with a knife in the Mayapuri area of the national capital, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said that a case has been registered against the accused and would ensure that he gets the maximum penalty.

"He (accused Anish) was so violent. He stabbed a uniformed officer multiple times knowing fully well that if he is doing that, he is attempting to murder him. So, we have registered the case under such sections. We'll ensure that he gets the maximum penalty," said Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa.

ASI Shambhu Dayal who was undergoing treatment at a hospital after being stabbed with a knife by accused Anish in Delhi's Mayapuri area succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier on January 5, according to Delhi Police, ASI Shambhu Dayal was investigating a case of robbing a mobile phone based on a complaint by a woman.



The woman, a resident of Mayapuri phase-I made a complaint at the Mayapuri police station that a person took the mobile phone of his husband and threatened them.

ASI Dayal along with the complainant arrived at Jhuggi of Rewari Line Phase I, where the complainant pointed out a person who had allegedly robbed the mobile phone.

ASI Dayal took the said person who was later identified as Anish (24), a resident of Mayapuri phase-II jhuggi with him and was going to the Mayapuri police station.

Delhi Police said that when they reached Phase I, Mayapuri, Anish suddenly pulled out a knife hidden under his shirt and attacked Dayal on several parts of his body such as his neck, chest, stomach and back.

The police staff of the Mayapuri police station immediately reached the spot, overpowered Anish, and recovered the knife from his possession. Police registered a case under several sections of IPC against Anish. (ANI)

