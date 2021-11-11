Accused falls from roof while trying to evade raid by Delhi police, dies in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): A man accused of involvement in a drugs-related crime died after falling from the roof while trying to escape from a raid by the Delhi Police in Mumbai.



As per information shared by the police, the accused had links in foreign countries. Police had also declared a reward on him.

Delhi Police said that it had gone to Mumbai to identify the whereabouts of the accused. The accused realised that the police was present at his spot and tried to escape from the roof using a rope. While descending, he fell.

By the time he was brought to a hospital, he had succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

