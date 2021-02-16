Accused in Ajit Singh murder case shot dead by police in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Girdhari, the main accused in the murder of the history-sheeter Ajit Singh, was shot dead in a police encounter in the early hours of Monday in Lucknow.

The encounter took place near Sahara Hospital after Girdhari tried to escape from the Vibhuti Khand police custody.

Joint commissioner of police (crime), Nilabja Choudhury said that Girdhari was being taken to the Kharagpur crossing behind Sahara Hospital by the police to recover the weapon that had been used in the murder of Ajit Singh when he tried to run away.



"When the vehicle stopped the accused hit Sub-Inspector Akhtar Usmani's nose with his head and ran away after snatching the gun from sub-inspector Akhtar Usmani. He fired at Sub-Inspector Anil Singh and ran towards the shrubs," he further said.



Choudhury added that this information was then given to Bravo Control Room number 112 after which the Deputy Commissioner of Police and in-charge inspector Chandrashekhar Singh along with the police force surrounded the area and asked Girdhari to surrender.

"He refused to surrender and constantly fired from the snatched pistol after the police counter-attacked. He was injured during the encounter," he said.

Girdhari was taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital but was declared dead during the treatment, Choudhury added. (ANI)

