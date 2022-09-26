Accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case won't be spared, no matter how influential: MoS Ajay Bhatt

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister Ajay Bhatt on Sunday said that the accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case would not be spared, no matter how influential he is.

While talking to ANI, Union Minister Ajay Bhatt said "Irrespective of how big a person is, the SIT Report will reveal each and everything. Our government will spare no one. The matter has also been given to the fast track courts and soon all the accused will be punished."

The Union Minister also called the incident very heinous and said that there is no point in forgiving those behind it.

"The Ankita murder case is really very heinous and entire Uttarakhand is devastated by it. There is absolutely no point in forgiving the convicts. We have formed the SIT and everyone whose name is coming up in the case is being investigated," Bhatt said.

The Union Minister also said that the BJP leader linked to the prime accused has already been expelled from the party.



"The BJP leaders, who were the brother and father of the accused, have been expelled from the party with immediate effect. BJP will never accept a criminal in the party. However, giving punishment is in the hands of the law and the law is taking its course," Bhatt said.

On being asked about Ankita's family's complaints, that it will be difficult to extract proof after the resort is vandalised, the minister said, "The government is totally committed in its job and the convicts will be severely punished. The medical reports will reveal everything that happened with Ankita. Whether she was beaten, or tortured before she was thrown in the canal. Everything will be revealed. We all are with Ankita's family. She is our daughter," the minister said.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, after returning from the tour of Khatima and Nanakmatta, interacted with the reporters at the GTC helipad.

The Chief Minister assured that the convicts in the Ankita murder case will be severely punished and asked the public to keep their patience.

"Ankita's father has also appealed to keep patience. He has said that he wants to perform last rites and has asked for people's support. I also request people's support. SIT has been formed, the investigation is being done and no one will be spared," CM Dhami said (ANI)

