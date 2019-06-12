Representative Image
Accused in cow slaughter case nabbed

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:43 IST

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A man with a Rs 25,000 reward on his head in a cow slaughter case was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday.
The arrested, named Imran was an accused in cow slaughter case that took place in March this year in North-East Delhi's Harsh Vihar, police said.
On Holi this year, March 21, locals of Harsh Vihar found body parts of a cow and an animal fetus in the region. People of the majority community were outraged and held a protest on the roads, but police managed to prevent the situation from escalating.
Three persons - Parvej, Lukman and Insallaham were arrested in connection with the case, but Imran evaded arrest by going underground, police said adding that they announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest.
The four accused allegedly intended to provoke communal riots, police officials said.
Police filed a case against the accused under the following sections -Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle), section 432 (Obstruction to public drainage), Section 153-A (Promoting disharmony) of IPC, section11L (Mutilating animal) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 4 (Prohibition on slaughter of agricultural) of Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act. (ANI)

