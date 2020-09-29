Accused in Kalabhairava idol desecration case in Andhra Pradesh arrested

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Police have arrested the accused in the Kalabhairava idol desecration case in Allagadda Mandal.

On September 19 night, an idol in the sanctum sanctorum of Kalabhairava temple in the outskirts of Chinna Kandukuru village, Allagadda mandal was desecrated and a portion of the idol went missing, Allagadda police said at a press conference here.

Based on a complaint filed by temple committee Secretary G Ramireddy (60) at the Allagadda Rural Police Station, an FIR was registered under Sections 457, 380 and 295 of the IPC.



Allagadda Rural Circle Inspector M Sudarsan Prasad and Sub Inspector Varaprasad searched the house of one S Rajasekhar (30) resident of Ontavelagala village, Gospadu Mandal, in presence of a third party at 6 am this morning. They found the desecrated part of the God Kalabhairava in the pooja room of his house and the temple priest identified it as the same missing piece.

Confessing to his crime, Rajasekhar said he was married 10 years ago but did not have any children despite offering prayers at the Kalabhairava temple for the last two years. The accused said that he thought of keeping that part of the idol in his house so that his wish of becoming a parent gets fulfilled.

In his confession, Rajasekhar said that on September 19 night he broke into the temple at around 11 PM and broke the idol using a rod in the premises of the temple and took a part with him.

The police seized the idol part and a motorcycle from the house of the accused and arrested him this morning. (ANI)

