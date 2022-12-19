Accused should be hanged: BJP on Sahibganj tribal girl's killing

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 19 (ANI): Taking note of the recent killing of a 22-year-old tribal woman, BJP MP Sanjay Seth said that the incident was extremely cruel and the accused should be hanged.

"This is an extremely inhuman act. Killing a primitive tribe Paharia girl and cutting her body in pieces is extreme cruelty. The accused should be hanged till death by handing over the case to a fast-track court," said Seth.

His remarks came after the body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahebganj on Sunday.



"The killing of the Paharia tribe girl in Sahibganj by Dildar Ansari with an electric saw is an example of the state government's appeasement politics. It is surprising that the Mombati (candle) gang is completely silent on this issue. Silent on murder," tweeted Seth.

He also took a jibe at the state government and added, "This all is happening in the state due to the appeasement policy of the Hemant government."

The probe in the Sahibganj murder case in Jharkhand has revealed that the victim's husband allegedly murdered her over a personal dispute, informed Santhal DIG Sudarshan Prasad Mandal on Sunday.

Police had earlier detained the victim's husband as a suspect in the crime. The accused has been identified as Dildar Ansari.

According to the police, some parts of the body are still missing. A search is underway to locate those missing body parts, added the police. (ANI)

