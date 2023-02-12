Accused wanted in five-year-old case of misappropriation of Rs 2.22 Cr arrested

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): A team of Central Range, Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested the accused wanted in case of misappropriation of amount Rs 2.22 Crore of Brinks India Private Limited, having a contract with National and private banks to replenish the currency available in ATMs.

The accused has been identified as Mohd. Abdul Qadir.

According to police officials, in the year 2018, a case of Criminal Breach of Trust was registered at PS EOW, Delhi on the complaint of Sandeep Jangra, the authorized signatory of Brinks India Private Limited, Janakpuri, Delhi, regarding the misappropriation of an amount of Rs 2,22,54,300.



"The accused was working as custodian of cash for replenishing the amount in ATMs of Private and Nationalized Banks on behalf of Brinks India Private Limited," informed police officials.

According to police officials, on February 23, 2018, the accused disappeared without informing the company. When the cash balance was enquired about, it was found that an amount of Rs. 2,22,54,300 was misappropriated.

He was declared proclaimed offender by the Court of CMM West District, Tis Hazari Courts vide order dated August 30, 2019.

Acting on the specific information received, it was found that the accused was living in a rented house at Adil Nagar, Gannekapurwa, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and he had misappropriated the amount of Rs 2.22 Crore of Brinks India Private Ltd.

During interrogation, accused Mohd. Abdul Qadir disclosed that he had joined Brinks India Private Ltd. at the end of year 2014. He was assigned to fill the Cash amounts in 42 ATMs. He also disclosed that he did not fill the complete amounts in ATMs and misappropriated the alleged cash amounts. (ANI)

