Accused wanted in MCOCA case arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested a sharpshooter of Tillu Tajpuria gang who was an accused in MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case.

Accused identified as Amit was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakhs for over two years.

Besides, Amit, another rewarded criminal wanted in some murder cases, identified as Ravi was also arrested.

He is known as a member of Sunil Rathi, Neeraj Bawana gang, whose names figure amongst Delhi's Top Most Wanted criminals. (ANI)

