Accused wanted in Nala Sopara Explosives seizure case arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a wanted accused, in connection with Nala Sopara Explosives seizure case of 2018 and also for planning an attack at the Sunburn music festival in 2017.

The accused, Pratap Hazra was arrested on January 20 from the South 24 Paragana district with the help of West Bengal police.

Hazra was brought to Mumbai on transit remand. Today, he was produced before a court in Mumbai and sent to police custody till 30th January.

Till now ATS has arrested 12 persons in this case. (ANI)

