Accused who robbed PM Modi's niece identified: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The two bike-borne miscreants, who were involved in snatching the purse of Damayanti Ben Modi, the niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been identified with the help of CCTV footage, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Both the accused are from Delhi, the police said, adding that one of the duo is suspected to be a minor.

Earlier today, the robbers snatched the purse of Damayanti while she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw outside the gates of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in north Delhi's Civil Lines.

The victim returned to Delhi from Amritsar today morning and had booked a room at the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan. She was to leave for Ahmedabad on the same evening.

According to Damayanti, she had Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones and some important documents in the purse that was snatched by two wheeler-borne men.

The crime spot is just a few kilometres away from the residences of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The victim has filed a case of snatching. (ANI)

