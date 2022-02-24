New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today tweeted "Achhe din" is just a deception of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) in times of elections.
"As soon as the elections get over, expensive days will become a problem for the people," said Vadra.
She added, "The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) may double and that of petrol-diesel will increase as well."
The Congress leader alleged that the ruling government has no plans to fight inflation. (ANI)
'Achhe din' is poll time deception of BJP, says Priyanka
ANI | Updated: Feb 23, 2022 08:44 IST
