Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Pic: ANI)

'Achhe din' is poll time deception of BJP, says Priyanka

ANI | Updated: Feb 23, 2022 08:44 IST


New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today tweeted "Achhe din" is just a deception of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) in times of elections.
"As soon as the elections get over, expensive days will become a problem for the people," said Vadra.
She added, "The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) may double and that of petrol-diesel will increase as well."

The Congress leader alleged that the ruling government has no plans to fight inflation. (ANI)

