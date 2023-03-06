ACI-ASQ Awards 2022: AAI's Tiruchirappalli International Airport rated best in under-2 million passenger category in Asia Pacific

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Airport Authority of India's (AAI) Tiruchirappalli International Airport has been rated the best in the Asia Pacific region, as per ASQ Awards 2022 announced by the Airports Council International (ACI) today.

According to ACI, Tiruchirappalli International Airport has been adjudged the best airport in the Asia-Pacific category of under-2 million passengers.

Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey is the world-renowned and internationally established global benchmarking programme measuring passengers' satisfaction, whilst they travel through an airport, conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI), (a global non-profit organization of Airport Operators). ASQ Awards recognize those airports around the world that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers.

"I applaud the team at Tiruchirappalli International Airport on this achievement. It is the result of outstanding teamwork by the entire airport community. Selected by passengers, the Airport Service Quality Awards recognize the best airports worldwide for customer experience," said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World while announcing the winners of the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2022.



ACI is an independent agency that carries out international benchmarking of airports through its participative program known as the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey measuring passengers' satisfaction across 32 key performance indicators that include 8 major categories such as access, check-in, security, airport facilities, food and beverage, retail, airport environment and arrival services. In the year 2022, the ACI-ASQ survey was carried out at around 291 airports across North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

The ASQ programme provides the research tool and management information to better understand passengers' views and what they want from an airport from the products and services standpoint. Last year, more than half of the world's travellers passed through an ASQ airport.

From over 465,000 surveys collected in 2022, 144 awards have been won by 75 airports around the world. The awards categories include the perennial Best Airports by Size (passengers per year) and Region, as well as new categories introduced this year to reflect the evolution of passenger needs- Airport with the Most Dedicated Staff, Easiest Airport Journey, Most Enjoyable Airport, Cleanest Airport.

Airports Council International (ACI), is a federated organisation comprising ACI World, ACI Africa, ACI Asia-Pacific, ACI EUROPE, ACI Latin America-Caribbean and ACI North America. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2023, ACI serves 712 members, operating 1925 airports in 171 countries.

The Airports Authority of India has been participating in the ACI-ASQ survey since the year 2007 when Chennai and Kolkata Airports participated in the survey. On a scale of 1 to 5, the average ASQ rating of AAI airports has gradually improved over the years from 4.57 in 2017 to 4.76 in 2022. With AAI's continued thrust on enhancing passenger convenience and infrastructural development, over the years, various AAI airports have been adjudged amongst the best in the world. The average ASQ rating for 13 AAI airports for 2022 is 4.76 which is more than the world average of 4.32. (ANI)

