Acid attack on girl in UP's Hapur, case registered

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): A chemical suspected to be acid was thrown at a girl in Hapur on Sunday, police said.



Neeraj Jadaun, Superintendent of Police, said a case has been arrested and the accused will be nabbed soon.

"The incident took place at around 7:30 pm. A chemical suspected to be acid was thrown at a girl. She was hospitalised immediately. Later she was referred to Meerut. She is out of danger now. A case is being registered. The accused will be arrested soon," Jadaun told reporters here. (ANI)

