Acid attack on woman fish seller in Bihar's Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 30 (ANI): A woman fish seller was injured in an acid attack in Maner town of Patna district here, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident took place on Wednesday.

The woman identified as Bhuli Devi (60) rushed to a local hospital, from where she was referred to a hospital in Patna for proper treatment.

Devi said that she was selling fish in the market in the town along with some others when some miscreants tried to move their fish stall claim it was their land. During the argument, they brought out a glass of acid and threw it at me, she said.

Police said actions are being taken on the matter. (ANI)

