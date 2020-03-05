ACP Anuj Sharma narrates tale of rescuing his senior during Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Narrating a tale of heroism in the face of violent mobs in North-East Delhi, ACP Gokulpuri Anuj Sharma said that he along with his colleagues rescued Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma, on February 24.

He told ANI that the DCP fell unconscious after sustaining serious injuries and was rushed towards Yamuna Vihar side by them.

"On February 24, Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma got injured and fell unconscious beside the divider of Wazirabad Road in Chand Bagh where people had turned violent. Two other police personnel and I got him up and took him to the Yamuna Vihar side," he said.

This was done while stones were being pelted at us by the violent mob, he added.

Earlier in the morning, Commissioner of Police Delhi SN Shrivastava visited the residence of Anuj Sharma, who had also sustained injuries during the clashes.

Violence in North-East Delhi last week caused the deaths of 47 people while over 200 were injured. (ANI)

