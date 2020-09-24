ACP Malkajgiri booked for disproportionate assets worth Rs 70 crore

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case of disproportionate assets against Assistant Commissioner of Police of Malkajgiri Division, Yelmakuri Narasimha Reddy on Wednesday.

So far, the government value of properties was found to be about Rs 7.5 crore, while the local market value is about Rs 70 crore, the agency said in a press release.



He has allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his lawful sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.

The search operations were conducted simultaneously in Hyderabad, Warangal, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Karimnagar districts, and in Ananthapur.

During the searches, so far, 55 acres of agricultural land at Ananthapur, four plots measuring 1960 sq yards in front of Cyber Towers, Madhapur, two other plots, one commercial G + 3 building at Hafeezpet, two houses, Rs. 15 lakh cash balance, two bank lockers, investments in real estate and other businesses were found. The search operations are in progress and the case is under investigation, the agency said. (ANI)

