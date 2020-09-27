ACS Avnish Awasthi inspects proposed land for Film City in UP

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Awanish K Awasthi on Sunday inspected a portion of land for the proposed Film city in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Yamuna Authority were also present.

On September 22, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with representatives of the Bollywood fraternity over constructing a film city in the state and approximately 1,000 acres of land has been identified for the project.



The Chief Minister also unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a Dedicated Infotainment (film city) Zone and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to come to the state.

He also announced that 1,000 acres of land have been identified in Gautam Buddh Nagar by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) where the Infotainment Zone will be set up with all World Class Civil, Public and Technological facilities.

On September 19, he said that the country needs a good film city and Uttar Pradesh is ready to take this responsibility.

This film city will provide a good option to film producers and it will also help in generating employment. For this purpose, an action plan should be made soon, he had added. (ANI)

