ACT nabs two in UP for accepting bribes

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Anti Corruption Team (ACT) on Tuesday nabbed two officials from Gorakhpur and Jhansi for accepting bribes.

Traps were laid in Gorakhpur and Jhansi by ACT teams.

In Gorakhpur, Inspector in charge, Dev Prakash Rawat arrested an assistant accountant of Office of Superintendent Engineer, Electricity Department, Avnish Singh red-handed accepting Rs 20,000 bribe.

While in Jhansi, a Junior Assistant of Education officer, Ramashankar Gupta, was arrested by Inspector in charge Surendra Singh for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe, police said. (ANI)