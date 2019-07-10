Act of Mumbai police and Maharashtra govt reinforces suspicion of horse trading : Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka), July 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that 'hasty' act by Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police "reinforces suspicion of horse-trading" by BJP in his state.

The chief minister made the statement after Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar, Milind Deora and other Congressmen who staged a dharna outside the Mumbai hotel were 'disgruntled' JD(S)-Congress leaders are staying were detained by the police.

"Manhandling Ministers and MLAs is very annoying and unbecoming of Mumbai Police. Such hasty act by Maharashtra Government reinforces the suspicion on BJP of horse trading. This is a black mark on the republic setup of our country," tweeted HD Kumaraswamy.

The 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JDS are currently staying at the Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel.

Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar who reached the hotel this morning to pacify the rebel MLAs had resorted to sitting outside the Hotel after being denied entry. However, Mumbai Police detained Shivkumar, Deora and other Congressmen and kept them at Kalinga University rest house.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JD(S)coalition government in Karnataka. The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

The rebel MLAs had checked into Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel on Saturday and later moved to the Renaissance Hotel in the city on Monday.

The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. Congress' Roshan Baig and independent H Nagesh have also deserted the HD Kumaraswamy government.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

