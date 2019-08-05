Act strictly against owners, concerned officials if liquor shops open after 8 pm: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday instructed the police to take strict action against the liquor shop owners as well as concerned officials if the liquor shops are found opened after 8:00 pm.

"The Chief Minister said that instructions regarding the closure of liquor shops after 8.00 pm should be followed strictly. He said that if liquor shops are found after 8:00 pm, then actions should be taken against the liquor shop owners as well as concerned officials," an official statement said.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a meeting on law and order situation in the Chief Minister Office.

"A law has been made against hookah bars. If a hookah bar is found running somewhere, then strict action should be taken against the owners," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying.

As per the official statement, the Chief Minister also said that police can control the crime by making people aware of the social evils like honour killings.

"Under the pretext of preventing cattle smuggling, anti-social elements indulge in mob lynching at several places. Make a list of such people and take strict action against them," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying.

The Chief Minister further said that the government was bringing a law to prevent mob lynching and honour killing. (ANI)

