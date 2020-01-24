Acting on EC's request, Twitter removes Kapil Mishra's tweet

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Twitter on Friday took down a controversial post of BJP leader Kapil Mishra on the request of the Election Commission.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi had written to the apex poll body to initiate the process of takind down the said tweet.

The CEO, Delhi also directed the police to file an FIR against Mishra for his tweet where he termed the ensuing Assembly elections in the national capital as a contest between 'India and Pakistan.'

Mishra on January 23 had tweeted "...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi." (ANI)

