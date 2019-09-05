BJP MLA Surendra Singh talking to ANI in Lucknow on Wednesday
BJP MLA Surendra Singh talking to ANI in Lucknow on Wednesday

Action against journalist by Mirzapur DM is unjustified: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:46 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Wednesday stated that Mirzapur District Magistrate's action against the journalist, who exposed the substandard mid-day meal at a primary school is "not justified".
"The action by the officer is not justified. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly said that social workers and journalists who deserve respect should be respected. I believe that the government will punish him for his version," said Surendra Singh.
Mirzapur district magistrate Anurag Patel on Tuesday affirmed that the case against the journalist who made the video of children being served chapatis and salt in mid-day meal at a primary school here was warranted.
"He should have taken a snapshot of the incident and if he felt that there is some irregularity then he should have reported on it. This situation did not exist in the district for many days. It happened only on one day," the DM had said.
Earlier, a case was registered against the scribe who made the video of children being served chapatis and salt in mid-day meal at a primary school at Hinauta village here on August 22.
District officials stated that upon enquiry it came to fore that the journalist allegedly "manipulated" the whole episode and hatched the conspiracy.
"The incident is of August 22. CDO, SDO and ADM conducted the enquiries and it was found that the Chapati and salt were given as a part of the conspiracy and the Journalist manipulated the whole episode. Subsequently, FIR is registered in the case," said Prem Shankar Ram, Block Education Officer.
Meanwhile the journalist, Pawan told that he has been implicated after the case became "high-profile".
"Government employees were suspended on the basis of the initial five enquiries in which my involvement was found nowhere. However, in the sixth enquiry, I was made accused. I went there to record the whole episode on the complaint of common public," said Pawan who works with a local newspaper.
On August 22, children in a primary school in Hinauta village were served Chapatis and salt instead of vegetable or pulses along with milk and fruits for their lunch as part of the mid-day meal scheme.
After being intimated about it, district authorities called it "a serious lapse" and initiated an inquiry into the incident at Siyur primary school in Hinauta village. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:01 IST

UP: Man thrashed by mob over suspicion of child-lifting, rescued...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A man was allegedly thrashed by a mob over suspicion of being a child-lifter in Kanpur's Om Purva area in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Telangana yet to implement new Motor Vehicles Act

Hyderabad [Telangana], Sept 5 (ANI): Provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act are yet to be implemented in Telangana as the state transport order has not released an order in this regard till date.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Gujarat, Odisha likley to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Gujarat and Odisha for Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:15 IST

President Kovind, PM Modi extend Teachers' Day greetings

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended their greetings to the teaching community on the occasion of Teacher's Day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:43 IST

NRC has made many people foreigners in their own country: Tharoor

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said here on Wednesday that National Register of Citizens (NRC) has made "many people who have families, careers, properties in India suddenly a foreigner" in their own country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:29 IST

AP Cabinet gives nod for merger of APSRTC with state govt

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday announced a slew of decisions including the merger of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) with the state government, policy to curb sand mafia, financial assistance to those driving their

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:14 IST

Suburban harbour line services restored in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The suburban harbour line services have been restored here on Thursday morning, informed Central Railway.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:24 IST

Ganesha made up of 2 lakh bangles steals the show at this...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A 30-feet-tall Lord Ganesha made up of around 2 lakh bangles is the new centre of attraction for devotees who are thronging in large numbers for the darshan of Bangle Ganesha here at Thummalagunta village as part of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festi

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:34 IST

Odisha: Headmaster molests class 8 girl; goes absconding

Baudhgarh (Odisha) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A class 8 girl was allegedly molested by the headmaster of her school on September 2 during Ganesh Puja celebrations. The accused who is absconding has been slammed with the POCSO Act and police is searching to trace his whereabouts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:57 IST

Stringent action must be taken against erring ministers: MP...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Aidal Singh Kansana said on Wednesday that stringent action should be taken against those ministers who do not obey Chief Minister Kamal Nath and make comments that are different from the party line.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:40 IST

Maha rains: Schools, junior colleges to remain closed in Mumbai, Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): In view of the forecast of heavy rains, all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan regions will remain closed on September 5, informed Maharashtra education minister Ashish Shelar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:12 IST

Darbhanga train fire doused, enquiry ordered

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Railways has ordered a Joint-Secretary level enquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire that broke out in the empty coach of Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express during shunting here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl