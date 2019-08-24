Director-General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh (File Photo)
Action against terrorists to continue in J-K: DGP Dilbag Singh

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:33 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Director-General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that the action against terrorists will continue and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the public and solve their grievances.
Singh along with Director General BSF Rajnikant Mishra today visited South Kashmir's Anantnag district where they jointly chaired security meetings.
The statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir police said, "At the very outset of the meeting, DG BSF and DGP Jammu and Kashmir were briefed about the present security scenario of South Kashmir districts by the officers. They were apprised about the present law and order situation of these districts. The officers were briefed that the overall security scenario of the range is under control and all the measures have been taken to ensure law and order is maintained."
"DG BSF and DGP Jammu and Kashmir praised the collective efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces for maintaining peace and order in these districts. They said that all officers and jawans are doing a commendable job in the fight against militancy and the efforts will continue with enhanced coordination among the forces," the statement added.
According to the statement, Dilbag Singh said that he has visited all the regions of the state in the past two weeks and it was very encouraging to note that the measures taken have borne good results. However, there is a need to maintain and strengthen the security grids in all the districts.
Referring to the cordon and search operations against the terrorists, the DGP said that the action against terrorists will continue. He directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the public and solve their grievances, the statement said.
The DGP further said that effective action has been taken against the rumour mongers. He impressed upon the jurisdictional officers to keep a check on the elements inimical to the law and order.
The statement said that the DGP urged upon the field officers to see the requirements of the newly inducted CAPF are fulfilled and all possible help is provided to give them reasonable working conditions. He appreciated the people friendly conduct of security forces in most of the places and insisted that the same must continue.
Extending helping hand to people whosoever needed shall be appreciated. We are there to see that the genuine day to day issues and requirements of the people are not seriously affected even when some restrictions are in place, the DGP said. (ANI)

