Action should be taken against the contractors who delay the restoration of roads: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that action should be taken against the contractors who delay the restoration of the roads dug for sewage and water pipelines in the state capital Bhopal.

CM Chouhan made the remark during a review meeting on the condition of roads of Bhopal on Wednesday morning.

Chouhan said that the roads of Bhopal should be repaired immediately. Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department (PWD) should work in coordination with each other for the maintenance of roads.



Notably, Chouhan had a surprise inspection of the roads late Tuesday night. Following which he called the morning meeting. Chouhan expressed his displeasure and said, "Yesterday, I suddenly stepped out on a few roads of Bhopal, including Hamidia Road. I never had imagined that it would be so bad".

During the meeting, it is informed that the roads have been affected due to comparatively high rainfall in the last four months. CM Chouhan, however, instructed the officials of the department concerned to repair the roads soon. Another review meeting will be held again after 15 days.

Municipal Commissioner VS Kolsani, Principal Secretary of Public Works Department Neeraj Mandloi and Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing Manish Singh were present in the meeting. (ANI)

