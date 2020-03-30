Action taken against officials who sprayed disinfectant on migrant workers in Bareilly: Centre

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): After a video went viral in which officials wearing protection gear were spraying disinfectant on migrant labourers in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the government on Monday said that action has been taken against them.

"Bareilly District Magistrate has clarified that some employees took an overzealous step due to ignorance. Required action has been taken against those employees," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told reporters here.

The remarks came after the viral video, in which officials wearing protection gear were spraying disinfectant on migrant labourers.

Also, women, who were returning to their homes from cities were forced by the administration in Bareilly to take an open bath in groups with sanitiser solution before they were allowed entry into the district. (ANI)

