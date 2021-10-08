Action taken by NCB on BJP's orders, will drag drug law enforcement Bureau to court, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): The actions taken by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are on the directions of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday.

"NCB should be ready for a legal battle now as we are going to take them to the court," he added.

Regarding the NCB, Malik said, "The actions taken by the NCB is on the directions of the BJP. This is a conspiracy to defame the Maharashtra government and the Bollywood."



"Whether it was Rhea Chakraborty or Aryan Khan, they were arrested for publicity & it was forgery. We'll be exposing extortion nexus run by NCB," he added.

Nawab Malik has alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid onboard a Mumbai cruise was "forgery", and BJP has misused the central agency to frame Aryan Khan.

After the re-opening of all the religious places in Maharashtra, Malik had reached Mahim Dargah in Mumbai.

Malik further said that the Income Tax (IT) raids on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar's relatives' house is an attempt to put pressure on all the opposition governments.

"The relatives of Ajit Pawar are tax-paying people. This is a strategy of putting pressure on the opposition," said Malik. (ANI)

