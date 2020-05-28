Action to be taken against Panchayat for boycotting family for not holding 'shradh' amid lockdown: Madhya Pradesh BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): BJP leader Rahul Kothari on Wednesday said that required action will be taken against Panchayat here in Chhatarpur district, which has ostracised a family for not organising a ritualistic feast post the death of his son in March this year amid the lockdown.

Condemning the incident, Kothari told ANI, "The administration will look into the matter. Required action will be taken against Panchayat. We are living in a new India and there is no place for social evils. Social and religious gatherings are banned in the lockdown."

He said there is a need to create awareness among people to prevent such incidents in future.

The farmer of Khajwa village, whose son died due to drowning, could not perform the 13th-day death ritual of his late son due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The family of the farmer is not allowed to take water from the village well and they are also facing day-to-day hardship since they have been boycotted by locals.

Kothari further commented on the group of migrant workers who were staying in a toilet complex in Shivpuri and said an investigation into the matter is underway.

"In Madhya Pradesh, all people are being quarantined. Now, people are coming to the state from Maharashtra and Rajasthan in a large number. This is something to worry about. Regarding Shivpuri incident, we are speaking to Kotwars and villagers to know how the incident happened. We will make sure that nothing like this takes place again," the BJP leader said.

RS Balodiya, Shivpuri Additional Collector said that space has been arranged to accommodate migrants in godowns.

"There's space to accommodate migrants in godowns. How did they take shelter in a toilet complex is a matter of investigation. We will inquire into it and take proper action," he said. (ANI)

