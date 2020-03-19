Action will be taken against culprits of Bargari sacrilege case, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said his government was committed to ensuring strict action against those responsible for Bargari and other sacrilege cases.

"If the Akalis think we are sitting quietly on the sensitive sacrilege and other serious issues, they are sadly mistaken," the Chief Minister said, adding, however, that he did not believe in engaging in a war of words with them.

Speaking at a conclave on the completion of his government's three years in office, Singh said that his focus had been on tackling drugs, gangsters and political killings.

Asserting that his government will not allow Pakistan-backed terrorists to foment trouble in Punjab, the Chief Minister said he had been urging the central government to be tough on Pakistan.

"This cannot go on," he declared, adding that Punjab is not Kashmir, and was well equipped to fight back.

The Army could continue fighting terror in Kashmir, but in Punjab, in addition to the BSF as the first line of defence at the borders, the 85,000 strong police force was well equipped to deal with any threat, he said, adding that the Army was also there for support as and when needed.

Singh said that incidents like the Pulwama attack and the chopping of heads of the soldiers at the borders was not acceptable. "We have to be tough with Pakistan, they do not understand any other language," he said.

Citing the recent seizures of China-made drones, smuggling weapons and drugs from across the border into Punjab, the Chief Minister said that large quantities of both had been recovered through the collective efforts of Punjab Police and the Special Task Force (STF). (ANI)

