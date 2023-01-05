Action will be taken against erring officers: Assam govt tells HC on Batadrava police station attack case

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Assam government informed the Gauhati High Court that appropriate action will be taken against the erring officers for demolishing houses of those accused who were involved in setting a police station on fire in central Assam's Nagaon district.

After hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice RM Chhaya and Justice Soumitra Saikia on Tuesday directed the Assam government to compensate people affected by the demolitions.

The suo motu PIL was registered on the basis of the allegation that the house belonging to one of the citizens of Nagaon was bulldozed by the police personnel of Batadraba Police Station.



D Saikia, Advocate General, Assam informed the High Court that, a Committee consisting of the Chief Secretary of the State of Assam is enquiring into the incidence of bulldozing of the house and appropriate action will be taken even against the erring officers within a period of 15 days.

"D Saikia, Advocate General, Assam states that a Committee consisting of the Chief Secretary of the State of Assam is enquiring into the incidence of bulldozing of the house and appropriate action shall be taken even against the erring officers within a period of 15 days from today. Upon such assurance and in view of the fact that the State is now seized of the matter, it is expected that the State shall also take appropriate decision for compensating the persons affected by the illegal action of the officer. Report of the same shall be produced before this Court in this proceeding. The proceedings are closed with liberty to revive merely by filing a note," said the court order.

On May 20 last year, an irate mob attacked Batadrava police station in central Assam's Nagaon district and burnt down the police station following the police custodial death of a local fish seller.

Later, the district authorities bulldozed at least six houses owned by those accused who were involved in the police station attack incident. (ANI)

