Action will be taken against those who cut trees in Worli, says BMC Mayor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Following the BJP's condemnation of the felling of 25-30 trees at Worli in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday said that action will be taken against those who were responsible for the act.

She also said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has lodged an FIR against unidentified persons regarding the incident.

"Some trees have been cut down at Mahalakshmi. The Municipal Corporation has lodged an FIR against unknown persons. It is being said that the trees might have been felled to put up hoardings. Action will be taken against the accused," said Pednekar.

"The municipality has lodged an FIR alleging that small bushes were cut down by an unknown person. It is being speculated that the hoardings may be disturbed and the trees may have been cut down. A letter has been sent to the Railways in this regard and action will be taken after checking the cameras. Action will be taken against those who have been cut without the permission of the Municipal Corporation," she added.



This came after Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar on Sunday said that 25-30 trees were cut down in Worli.

Speaking to media persons, BJP leader Darekar said, "It is a very shameful act that a day after celebrating World Environment Day, trees were cut down. Around 25-30 trees have been brought down in Worli. We condemn the act. We have come here to visit and take a note of the situation."

President of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mumbai unit Mangal Lodha had also accompanied Darekar on Sunday to Worli.

According to Lodha, the trees were cut down by a gang that puts up illegal hoardings. This incident has taken place in Borivali, Andheri, and Chowpatty areas also, he said.

Responding to this, Mayor said, "His complaint is given before Environment Day. Opponents can do anything, accusers can do anything. If you think there is a hoarding gang, tell them we will suspend them. The hoardings are from the railways. Opponents of the tree-cutting allegations will soon come to light. We will report his complaint to the Railway Administration in Delhi," said Pednekar. (ANI)

