Action will be taken as no permission sought for Mahapanchayat in Ballabhgarh, says police

Ballabhgarh (Haryana) [India], November 1 (ANI): After lots of chaos and disruption in the Mahapanchayat held in Ballabhgarh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sumer Singh on Saturday said action would be taken against the organisers as no permission was taken for the event.

People from 36 communities (Biradari) took part in the Mahapanchayat held today seeking justice in the Nikita Tomar murder case. The several hundred people who were present at the event demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Many of the youths participating in the event turned aggressive and tried to block the Mathura highway. They also raised slogans against the police.



Several policemen, along with paramilitary forces, had been deployed to control the situation. The forces had to resort to baton charge and also detained several protestors.

Meanwhile, after the chaos, the community leaders have decided to reassemble on November 8 to pay tributes to the deceased and decide the future course of action.

Virender Gaur, head of the coordination committee of 'Justice for Nikita' campaign while talking to ANI said, "We discussed many issues today, we want capital punishment against culprits, we want the trials to be conducted at a fast track court, we also want a law to be passed to control love Jihad incidents."

Earlier, the Haryana Police had arrested prime accused Tauseef and his associate Rehan, who had accompanied him for allegedly killing Nikita outside her college in Ballabhgarh.

21-year-old student Nikita in Haryana was recently shot dead in broad daylight just outside her college by the accused. (ANI)

