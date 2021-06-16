Action will be taken if probe proves fake COVID-19 testing data during Mahakumbh:Haridwar Health Officer

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Commenting on the allegations of fake COVID testing during Mahakumbh earlier this year, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Kumbh Arun Singh Sengar on Tuesday said action will be taken against those responsible if probe proves that wrong data was fed.

"It has been taken into cognisance that wrong data was entered, it is being investigated. Facts will come out after the probe and if wrong data was fed, action will be taken," Sengar said.

Haridwar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) SK Jha said it is not right to comment now as the matter is being investigated.

"If any wrong has happened, it will be revealed in probe," Jha added.



On June 11, the Uttarakhand government had ordered an inquiry against all the private labs doing rapid antigen tests after discrepancies were found in COVID-19 testing data during Mahakumbh.

State government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal had said that orders were issued to the Director-General of Health in this regard and all districts have been asked to investigate COVID-19 testing labs properly before making any payment.

The government had hired private labs for conducting COVID-19 tests during Mahakumbh

Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the labs.

The committee will submit the investigation report to the District Magistrate in 15 days. (ANI).

